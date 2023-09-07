Youth autism screenings brings awareness to signs

AUSTIN, MN.--LIFE Mower County partnered with the Minnesota Autism Center (MAC) and the Family Connections Program to bridge the gap between an autism diagnosis and services.
LIFE offers disability services and today they hosted their first autism screenings for families of children who are considering a formal assessment.
They say because there is no one-size fits all to autism, an assessment can help bring awareness to how wide the autism spectrum is. We spoke with Megan Meyer from the center who shares how the screenings are conducted.
“I think we recognize that often times the full evaluation is kind of more challenging for families to do. It can take a lot of time it can be a lot of work to coordinate.” Meyer said. “So we're just screening here to make sure that we can take a look with professionals and often them an opinion on whether they need to complete that full screening."
It can take up to a year to be properly diagnosed with autism. LIFE Mower County says they may hold another screening day this fall.