Xylazine-involved overdose deaths continue to climb in Minnesota

Health leaders in Minnesota are urging the public to be aware of the developing threat of Xylazine.
Xylazine is a long-acting sedative, but it is not an opioid. Using xylazine in combination with opioids like fentanyl increases the risk of overdose and death, the Minnesota Department of Health said.
Olmsted County is one of the Minnesota counties that has had a death related to Xylazine.
"The first known xylazine-involved overdose death in Minnesota was in 2019. Since then, the number of xylazine-involved deaths has increased year over year. In 2019 there were four overdose deaths involving xylazine, in 2020 there were eight deaths, and in 2021 there were 24 deaths. Preliminary data for 2022 shows 34 xylazine-involved deaths in Minnesota. This number is expected to increase as more death reports from 2022 are received. Currently 100% of xylazine involved deaths in Minnesota have also had fentanyl on board," MDH said.