Winter blues takes a hit on mental health

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a common mood disorder usually paired with the winter months and typically gets better as temperatures warm up. Some people have been known to experience depressive episodes like low moods, motivation, and even suicidal thoughts. Symptoms can be reduced or avoided with medication and therapy, exercise, better sleep and eating habits, and self care.
Dr. Patrick Bigaouette- a psychiatrist with the Mayo Clinic Health System says
The difference between a simple bad day and SAD is how persistent and pervasive the low feeling is.
He says, "We all have bad days right? At work or stressors in your day-to-day life. That's sort of intermittent or restricted to a specific period of time. I think the difference between that and a major depressive episode or seasonal affective disorder is it's happening most days and it's not remitting."
He also says those who experience these symptoms should know that they are not alone, in feeling these winter woes.
Bigaouette suggests, “if you're finding that it is affecting day-to-day functioning and is pervasive, reach out to your primary care provider--and get a referral to meet with a psychiatrist to discuss medications to to discuss the bright light therapy."
Bright light therapy assists the body’s circadian rhythm by setting it’s internal clock to when is should be awake and asleep.