WIC: Homemade baby formula is not recommended

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While parents around the nation grapple with a shortage of baby formula products, Olmsted County is asking families to not resort to homemade alternatives.
The county's nutrition program WIC says potential problems with making it at home include contamination and inadequate amounts of critical ingredients. That can lead to severe nutritional imbalances and illness.
So, if families are unable to find the formula they normally use in stores WIC says there are safer alternatives.
Services manager Wendy O'Leary explained, "There are many alternatives available or substitutions, such as other brands or types of formula that may be safe for an infant. We would recommend reaching out to a medical provider or the WIC office for information on substitution for formula."
WIC also asks families to not add water to formula to make it last longer as that can have harmful effects as well.
