Walz signs $25M ALS bill for research into prevention, treatment, causes and cures

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz signed a $25 million bill to fund research into ALS that was authored by a veteran state senator from the Iron Range who is fighting the disease. Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, took up the cause after disclosing last year that he had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The 69-year-old's case has progressed rapidly, forcing him to participate in most Senate business remotely this session.
“Today our state is making real progress in the fight against ALS,” said Governor Walz. “I’m proud to join Senator David Tomassoni, a bipartisan group of legislators, and advocates who have worked tirelessly to pass this bill for Minnesotans living with ALS and their caregivers. By investing in ALS research and caregiver support, we are moving together toward finding a cure for this disease and better caring for Minnesotans living with ALS and their families.”
The legislation provides $20 million for research into the prevention, treatment, causes and cures of ALS. It also includes $5 million to help families care for ALS patients.