Veterans come together for Vietnam anniversary

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The Vietnam veterans of American and Southeast Minnesota held a gathering Monday to celebrate the early anniversary of almost 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War for the U.S–which is March 29.
The event was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Rochester.
It was a moment of togetherness, for the organization that is now over 40 years old. They had common foods that were present during the war such as Vienna sausages and even set table, commemorating fallen soldiers.
While speaking with the current commander of the organization, Don Broskoff, he says he remembers a time when Vietnam vets returning from the war were not welcomed in many places-- which is why organizations such as VFW serve as a support system.
July 1969 is when the commander joined the war and says within that same year , he'd lost his squad leader as well as a squad member. although the war has ended, the organization’s service continues.
Broskoff says, "We had a couple people almost die this year, and we were really kind of behind them to help them get a scooter and different things, you know?” He continues on to say, “ They made it through, they lasted another year which is good. So we try to encourage them, you know? You've got to be upbeat a little bit about stuff."
Even before the last American troops departed on March 29 of 1973, the communists violated the cease-fire, and by early 1974 full-scale war had resumed.
At the end of 1974, South Vietnamese authorities reported that 80,000 of their soldiers and civilians had been killed in fighting during the year, making it the most costly of the Vietnam War.