Street Medicine practice begins for students

ROCHESTER, MN.--The Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine is ready to tackle problems surrounding homelessness through its 'Street Medicine Elective' program.
This is year three for the elective and students as well as local agencies are working together to help serve people experiencing homelessness.
There are 40 students in the class who are participating in outreach.
Along with medical and personal encounters with people in under-served communities, the students gain experience in trauma informed care, handling overdoses, and the eviction process.
Some of the new additions to the elective course this year are an eye care clinic, and a psychiatrist.
One second-year student, Jordan Holthe, who is now one of the program's six leaders says knowing the stories of those experiencing homelessness is critical to providing care.
“It's so incredible to be surrounded by such great people who want to become really great physicians and who are constantly bettering themselves and learning about how we can see people for who they are and do that first before any kind of medical care happens.” he says.
Nearly 70 percent of first-year students are a part of the street medicine elective which will run through January 2022