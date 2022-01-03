You are the owner of this article.
...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph area wide
producing blowing snow due to new and already existing snow
cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero
central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in rural
areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wind
gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Sen. Klobuchar draws attention to "urgent" need for blood donations

  • Updated
  • 0

Sen. Klobuchar hosts virtual roundtable on blood shortage
ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is drawing attention to an urgent need for blood donations across the country.
 
Minnesota's blood banks report donations have dropped by 10% since the start of the pandemic, and are now at the lowest they've been in a decade. During a virtual roundtable discussing kicking off the start of National Blood Donor Month, Senator Klobuchar said data shows there has been an increased medical demand for blood in recent months, coupled with a drop in donation numbers. 
 
"Typically, our hospitals have three-to-five days of blood available, if not more. Right now, they are down to a one-day supply, so that's why you see this cry across the state for more blood donations," the senator said.
 
While discussing the blood supply shortage with healthcare professionals from across Minnesota, Senator Klobuchar emphasized the importance of maintaining adequate blood levels ahead of possible medical emergencies.
 
"When medical emergencies strike, we need to make sure [hospitals] have the supply to respond to them. The good news is that we can all help solve this problem by donating blood. One donation can save up to three lives, no matter what your blood type."
 
Senator Klobuchar adds every two seconds, a patient in the United States is in need of blood or platelets.

