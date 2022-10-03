Roll up those sleeves for flu season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Flu season is just around the corner! Flu activity was mild throughout the 2021-2022 flu season, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.
While we may have seen a more tame flu season last year, some factors this year may cause an increase in influenza cases we see this time around.
"Gatherings are starting to come inside," said Olmsted County Public Health Immunization Nurse Jodi Johannessen. "Gatherings have been outside for the most part - we have had beautiful, summer weather. Hopefully the fall stays. But as we start to move our gatherings more indoors, we're closer together as we know we will spread the influenza virus that way."
OCPH reports the county is low in influenza cases.
"We know, globally, influenza remains low right now," said OCPH Disease Prevention and Control Nurse Lead Espinda-Brandt. "We also know Australia - the southern hemisphere had an aggressive flu season start and it started earlier than previous seasons. We match what they see. But right now we aren't seeing that. The flu activity is decreasing in the short-term and rates have been low here in Olmsted County."
The CDC has approved getting the flu vaccine the same time as your COVID-19 booster. And just like the past few years, HyVee is bringing back their drive-thru clinics this season every Tuesday and Thursday.
While flu numbers were were lower last year than years prior throughout the state - it's hard to know why that was.
"It's hard to discern was it low because of COVID or was it low because we just didn't have the influenza? That's something we can't tease out," said Espinda-Brandt.