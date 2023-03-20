Rochester drug overdoses on the rise

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The Rochester Police Department has already responded to 17 overdoses, including three suspected overdose deaths this year.
In all of 2022, RPD responded to 120 overdoses, including 22 overdose deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids--mainly synthetic, are the main cause of overdose deaths due to respiratory failure.
With Narcan readily available over the counter for some pharmacies, First responders such as the Rochester Fire Department say suspected overdose calls have still been consistent.
Captain Benjamin Davis of RFD says that after going through the protocols in assisting individuals who show signs of an overdose, the department finds itself often assisting the same individuals.
He says, ”We go to repeat customers or patients, and it's not the first time that we've had to save their life. It's kind of scary and sad."
Over the weekend, a 35-year-old man died after a suspected overdose while another, man who authorities say was 25-years-old was taken to the hospital after receiving Narcan.