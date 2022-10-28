Preparing for the trio of viruses this winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we head into the colder months - we're unfortunately being followed by a trio of diseases: COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.
We see more respiratory diseases because of a change in behavior, like people staying indoors and being closer together more.
Olmsted County Public Health said COVID-19 and flu vaccine numbers are not as high as they would like to see them at this point in the year.
For the COVID bivalent booster, 17 percent of the county is up to date on their vaccine - which is higher than the state's 12 percent.
The county is also seeing an increase in RSV cases. Cases have quadrupled between September and October. And over the last two weeks, the number of positive RSV cases has doubled.
"We usually see RSV and flu spike in late November/early December to January...so it's concerning we're seeing this increase early on in October at the beginning of flue season," said OCPH Epidemiologist Matthew Giljork. "So really it's the same steps...washing your hands, staying home when you're sick, staying away from people who are sick."
Giljork said they are expecting a continued increase in flu and COVID cases this winter based on what we've seen in the southern hemisphere.
You can get the flu and covid-19 vaccine at the same time! Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for RSV and the virus mostly effects kids under two.