Physical Ed teacher of the year awarded at Sumner Elementary

AUSTIN, Minn. - One remarkable teacher in Austin has been delegated the Physical Education Teacher of the Year award.
Derek Picha, an experienced physical education teacher at Austin's Sumner Elementary School, received this award from the Minnesota Society of Health and Physical Educators.
This organization recognized his hard work in keeping kids fit and healthy through intuitive ways of teaching.
"I try to get every student to "find their big red rubber ball" that opens a door to movement outside of school on their own so they can live a healthy lifestyle," Picha said.
After working at Sumner Elementary for four years, he has made a great impact on the health of the students he teaches.
"I've found a place that feels like home, it has a great student body, and I love to work with them every day and see smiles on their faces in here," Picha said.
He prides himself in adding creativity to his curriculum and encouraging fun ways to keep kids moving.
"There's some PE teachers that gear more toward those that they know are super athletic - I try to find something that everyone can be successful with, and try to implement as many lifelong movement activities as we can," Picha said.
One example is that this year, the school will introduce rollerblading after a grant that was awarded last spring.
Picha's achievements do not go unrecognized, and he says that he looks forward to continuing to be the number one physical education teacher in the state.