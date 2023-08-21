Outdoor workers prepare for heat

ROCHESTER, MN.-- The most ideal season for construction is the summertime. For outdoor workers, the least ideal part about that is the heat.
The week’s temperatures in Rochester are expected to hit nearly 100 degrees.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says hot weather means a reshuffling of construction projects, for example moving start times to cooler hours of the day or to cooler areas like under bridges.
According to the CDC, construction workers have a greater risk for heat related illnesses while working outdoors which means they have to slow down.
Service jobs such as utility technicians also feel the brunt of the heat as many of the workers often have to be outdoors to repair power, gas and water lines.
A representative with Rochester Public Utilities, Tony Benson, tells how they navigate the hotter days.
Benson says they've prepared their workers with plenty of water jugs, air conditioning, and encourage as many breaks as needed.
Benson also says all RPU employees have an annual training to learn about heat stress and the impact hot weather can have on health.