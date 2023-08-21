 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Outdoor workers prepare for heat

  • Updated
  • 0

Outdoor workers are trying to cope with the rising temperatures. We'll tell you how they are working to keep cool and on the job

ROCHESTER, MN.-- The most ideal season for construction is the summertime. For outdoor workers, the least ideal part about that is the heat.

 

The week’s  temperatures in Rochester are expected to hit nearly 100 degrees.

 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says hot weather means a reshuffling of construction projects, for example moving start times to cooler hours of the day or to cooler areas like under bridges. 

 

According to the CDC, construction workers have a greater risk for heat related illnesses while working outdoors which means they have to slow down. 

 

Service jobs such as utility technicians also feel the brunt of the heat  as many of the workers often  have to be outdoors to repair power, gas and water lines. 

 

A representative with Rochester Public Utilities, Tony Benson,  tells how they navigate the hotter days. 

 

Benson says they've prepared their workers with plenty of water jugs, air conditioning, and encourage  as many breaks as needed.

 

Benson also says all RPU employees have an annual training to learn about heat stress and the impact hot weather can have on health.

