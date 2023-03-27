Olmsted Medical Center Rehab Expands

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The Olmsted Medical Center Rehabilitation Services showed off their new location during an open house Monday.
Members of the rehabilitation department spoke on how the size of the new location--which is just next door, is now three times bigger.
This allows access to more services such as occupational and speech therapy, a small gym and even more spacious restrooms.
A new addition also includes volume control of the facility, to create a spectrum of quiet and energizing spaces.
Now that the facility has increased, representatives with the medical center say they will also work to expand equipment.
Elizabeth Draper, lead of OMC Rehab Services says, “We knew over time that our space needed a refresh. We wanted this to be a bright, open and exciting place where people felt like they wanted to work on wellness and health--some chronic conditions."
The facility’s manager, Teresa Erickson also made comments on the revamps.
She says, “having the adequate space to be able to utilize all of that and really treat more patients at the same time for various things in the same space is just gonna be--we can't speak more to it."
The old location will continue to be used for other services with the medical center.
The department is open to out-patient services Monday through Friday , from 7a.m. to 5:30 p.m.