Olmsted Co. lays out plan to spend millions after opioid settlement

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County has laid out its plans for how to spend money from an opioid settlement.
The county is set to receive $7.2M over the next 18 years, and by the end of 2023 the county will have received $1.7M.
Short-term abatement strategies focus on naloxone distribution, harm reduction, recovery programs, and prevention. With these goals, the Olmsted County Community Corrections Diversity and Equity Community Outreach (DECO) team will be expanded to increase community outreach and education about substance use. To achieve this, three new employees will be added to the team and will respond to drug-related calls (similar to how the current team handles mental health calls).
“We look forward to expanding the efforts of our DECO team as part of Olmsted County’s commitment to addressing substance use in our community,” said DECO Program Manager Sidney Frye. “Through greater outreach and education, our DECO team will work to raise awareness, promote understanding, and empower individuals and communities to take action.”