Olmsted Co. announces new director of Public Health

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County has a new director of Public Health Services.
The county announced Monday that Denise Daniels, who has been with Olmsted County for 18 years, will being her new role on April 11.
“It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to lead an exceptionally skilled and passionate group of staff at Olmsted County Public Health Services, as they continue to protect, promote, and improve the health of all individuals in our community," she said.
As director of OCPHS, Daniels will be responsible for:
- Directing the implementation of policies and programs for Public Health Services.
- Overseeing the evaluation of community health needs and priorities with local partners.
- Leading and supporting the department during emergency situations and monitoring for emerging public health threats.
Daniels has been with Olmsted County for 18 years, in multiple positions, most recently as associate director. As an associate director, Daniels assisted in the development and implementation of community-wide health strategies and has played an integral role in the county’s COVID-19 response leading the internal team as Incident Commander and working alongside numerous community partners throughout the pandemic.