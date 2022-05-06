Nurse Appreciation Day: thanking our essential workers today and every day

KIMT NEWS 3 - We hear it all the time: here in Rochester, we live in the Med City. And here we are, more than two years of living through a pandemic, and our most essential workers have done all they can to protect our community.
Today we celebrate them with "National Nurse Appreciation Day."
Rochester is the metropolitan area with the highest concentration of jobs and location quotients of registered nurses, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And as of June 2019, there were over 109,000 registered nurses across Minnesota.
KIMT News 3 spoke with two Olmsted County nurses on what the community can do to better support them:
"I mean I know it's sometimes not fun to go to the doctor, but we're not usually angry or anything. We're just here to help - so just remember that when you come see us. And we want to help you in the best way we can so that everybody has a good experience in health care," said Morgan Breitbarth, B.S.N.
"A big thing to keep in mind is that for almost 20 years now, nursing is the lead profession - the most trusted profession - and there's a reason for that. We put the patients needs before our own," said Wendy Spartz R.N.
And when asked what advice they would give to anyone thinking of taking that next step into nursing...
"Get into a position of patient care technician or patient care assistant, to really experience what it's like. You'll work really close with other nurses so you'll see what they're doing everyday, you'll see what they do. Also try and work closely with the doctors, because as a nurse that's part of your job. Being able to communicate with your doctor," said Breitbarth.
"I wish I would have done it sooner - but, family always comes first. I waited for my children to get older and that was perfect for my life. But I think if people are debating on doing it, do it now. You wouldn't regret it," said Spartz.
From all of us at KIMT News 3, thank you to the nurses and essential workers who keep our community healthy and moving forward.