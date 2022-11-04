November is American Diabetes Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - American Diabetes Month is being recognized across the nation this November.
Diabetes is a common disease where someone's blood glucose, which is often referred to as blood sugar, reach high levels that are too high.
Glucose is the primary source of energy that comes from eating carbohydrates.
The hormone insulin, which is produced by the pancreas, assists glucose in getting into cells.
However, those with diabetes often have a pancreas that does not create enough insulin or have difficulties processing it.
The result of this is that the glucose remains in the blood, which triggers high blood sugar, and can lead to serious health issues over time.
This month serves as a time of diabetes awareness - whether it is educating about early detection and prevention, or how to maintain your well being if you are already a diabetic.
Some pharmacies like those at HyVee are currently offering free blood glucose screenings in recognition of American Diabetes Month.
It also serves as a time to consult with physicians if you are concerned that you or someone you know may be at risk, and to learn more about resources available for prevention and symptom management.
