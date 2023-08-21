New wireless alerts for road conditions

MINNESOTA.--The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is introducing another tool for drivers to stay safe on the roads through their new wireless emergency alerts.
The service will operate similar to an amber alert by sending real-time major road conditions to your phone within a one mile band around the highway and 10 miles ahead of any closure. MnDOT spokesperson, Mike Dougherty says these alerts will give drivers enough time to seek an alternate route for lane restrictions, and reduces traffic buildup.
He says implementing a service like this--which does not require downloading an app, has been in talks with public safety officials for awhile.
“Friends at the Minnesota State Patrol have often talked about 'is there a way we could do this geofencing to get people alerts that are within this area’,” Dougherty says, “ and what we're seeing now is sort of the result of some of those conversations that have gone on for years.
He also says that when drivers receive an alert they should pull over to read it or have a passenger read it in order to avoid distracted driving.
This new initiative is apart of MnDOT's agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)--which shares emergency information to the public.