New COVID-19 numbers suggests Omicron wave has peaked

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A backlog of COVID-19 cases at the Minnesota Department of Health have now been updated according to Olmsted County Public Health.
Olmsted County Public Health Program Director Meaghan Sherden said COVID levels in the county are gradually starting to decrease.
The county added 100 new hospitalizations and 2,757 cases in a week span on Thursday.
Cases are 40% lower and hospitalizations are almost 1% lower than last weeks numbers.
The county's vaccination rate is at roughly 80% for residents five and older.
Sherden said the county is currently focusing on vaccinating kids between the ages of five and 11.
"Right now our focus will be honest has been with our five to 11 year olds. We are right around 51% but then we are also turning in and making sure boosters are available for those 12 plus," Sherden said.
Sherden also said Omicron's sub variant, BA.2, that surfaced in Europe is less lethal than the former.
"It is kind of like a sister or a sibling of Omicron. The two things that we do know about that it does show more transmissibility, however the vaccine shows to be more protective against the BA.2 versus BA.1, which is what we know is Omicron. So, maybe, I think COVID is throwing us a bit of a win here," Sherden said.
The county's positivity rate is at 21.89%.