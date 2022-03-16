Minnesota poultry experts monitoring bird flu spread, virus already present in Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, continues to spread across the Midwest. The virus has been found in three Iowa counties this year, including Buena Vista County in northwest Iowa. It hasn't been detected in Minnesota yet, but industry experts believe it's just a matter of time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, avian influenza doesn't usually infect people, but it's not impossible. The virus is still bad news for poultry producers and potentially for prices at the grocery store.
After circulating in Europe for a few years, avian influenza was detected in Canada in December. The first U.S. case of this strain was confirmed at an Indiana turkey farm in February and has spread in the Midwest ever since. While is hasn't been found in Minnesota yet, the agriculture industry is on high alert.
"It's going to be inevitable that it appears here. Our poultry populations both commercial and non-commercial are sizable and that virus needs those living hosts. Because we have those living hosts in our state, it's just going to be a matter of time before it arrives here as our spring weather warms up," says Abby Schuft, a poultry extension educator at the University of Minnesota Extension.
Industry experts believe Minnesota will eventually see a few cases of bird flu in the state, but minimizing the spread is what's going to make a difference. "We would probably anticipate having a positive flock or two. The thing is we do not want it to spread from farm to farm to farm," explains Dr. Dale Lauer, assistant director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
Minnesota is the top turkey producer in the country. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health ensures infected birds never enter the food chain, so Dr. Lauer believes Minnesotans can be confident their food is safe. However, rapid bird flu spread would have a negative impact on the supply chain of chicken, turkey, and eggs. "Because if we're not doing the routine business of raising poultry, sending eggs to market, it certainly can impact communities and the way we live," says Dr. Lauer.
Poultry farmers and people with backyard chickens should ramp up biosecurity measures. They're advised to clean feed spills and cover puddles to prevent migratory birds from stopping on their properties, limit who is going in and out of coops and barns, and make sure the clothing and equipment coming in and out is clean.
"Biosecurity can work and absolutely does work, but you really have to be serious about it and be extremely diligent every single time," says Schuft.
Birds infected with avian influenza become depressed, quiet, drink less water, and may unexpectedly and quickly die. If someone notices something off with their flocks, they need to tell their vet. If they don't have one, they should contact the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
After the last major U.S. outbreak in 2015, industry experts are optimistic about minimizing the impact of this one. "We learned our lesson seven years ago in 2015 in that we did not have enough equipment, we did not have enough resources, people trained to do this. Seven years later, we do," expresses Dr. Lauer.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says this is a rapidly changing situation.
A bird flu outbreak is unfortunate news for Southeastern Minnesota bird watchers, too. Raptors can get sick, such as hawks and bald eagles.