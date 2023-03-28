MercyOne Looks to Address Nursing Shortage

MASON CITY, Iowa.--The healthcare industry as a whole is still working to fill staffing shortages, left by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortages range from custodians to clinical staff and administrators, but as of this year, a talent acquisition partner with MercyOne, Jennifer Wright, says the number of applicants are beginning to increase.
To reduce factors like burnout, Wright says it is important for the organization to remain positive and stay connected with the community to cater to their concerns.
In order to continue providing the best care, MercyOne is now updating its recruiting process and expand from open interviews to virtual. Wright says what interviewees can now expect.
“Open interviews, they potentially get to talk to more than one manager and have the potential for same day offers and can start in as little as two weeks." she says.
The next open-interview session will take place at MercyOne’s Cancer Center Auditorium in Mason City on April 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MercyOne is also hosting a virtual hiring event April 13 through April 19 where applicants can expect a response within 24 hours