Medical marijuana card holders in Minnesota can now purchase smokable flower

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Starting this week, medical marijuana users in Minnesota can purchase smokable flower.
The bipartisan piece of legislation was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz last summer.
Vice President of Corporate Communications for Green Goods, Albe Zakes, said smokable marijuana immediately brings relief to its user.
Zakes also said smokable marijuana is cheaper than other ingestible alternatives, giving patients an affordable option to treat pain.
The Med City is one of many locations that has a Green Goods store.
Zakes said the Rochester location has booked out appointments week in advance.
"in order to get flower, you have to meet with one of our pharmacists to get a consult. That is part of the Minnesota state laws. Our consults are already booked weeks in advance and we have been seeing people since Feb., so we have thousands of patients who are already setting up consults so they can purchase flower at one of our dispensaries," Zakes said.
Minnesotans between the ages of 36 and 49 have the most medical cards, according to the Minnesota Department of health.
MDH also lists more than 30,000 active medical card users in its registry.
The most common uses for medical marijuana in Minnesota is for chronic pain, intractable pain and PTSD, according to MDH.