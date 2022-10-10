Mayo Clinic receives $100M gift to expand proton beam facility

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic has received a $100M gift to expand Rochester’s proton beam facility.
In recognition of this gift, Mayo Clinic will name this new facility the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Building.
"This gift marks a significant milestone in Mayo Clinic's decades-long relationship with Fred and Katherine Andersen and the foundation that executes on their vision for healthy, strong communities," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "The Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation's generosity will bring proton beam therapy to more patients who need it and will help Mayo Clinic advance Category of One cancer care."
"The Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation is honored to partner with Mayo Clinic on a new facility that will expand patient access to unique cancer treatments," says Peter Clements, president of the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation. "This gift amplifies the quiet, yet significant philanthropy the Andersens and the foundation have provided to Mayo Clinic over many years and exemplifies the Andersens’ 'All Together' spirit by matching the foundation's resources with Mayo's innovative medical care to improve the lives of individuals and communities."