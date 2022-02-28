Mayo Clinic raises awareness for Rare Disease Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 300 million people worldwide are living with a rare disease and patients, families and caregivers are asked to share their stories to spread awareness.
Rare Disease Day is a global movement working towards equity in health care and access to diagnosis as well as therapies for those living with a disorder.
It's estimated anywhere from 3.5% to just under 6% of the global population has a rare disease.
Some of the universal challenges faced by those living with one include the lack of scientific knowledge and quality information, initial misdiagnosis, the need for appropriate quality health care as well as the investment in research.
Mayo Clinic says it's important to raise awareness because it can help generate interest and funding for illnesses that aren't mainstream like cancer or heart disease.
Dr. Konstantinos Lazaridis said, "One in seven patients coming to Mayo Clinic every day comes for an answer for a rare disease, so this is remarkable. This is why we think rare diseases, we need to pay more attention to understand those illnesses, and how we can be more impactful for the care of those patients. That's the goal of our center to be able to provide knowledge and solutions to what they suffer from."
In the United States alone it's estimated around 30 million people are battling a rare disease.