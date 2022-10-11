Mayo Clinic donates $250,000 to Hurricane Ian recovery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida.
The healthcare provider issued the following statement:
“Mayo Clinic is saddened by the devastation and loss suffered by many people across areas of coastal and central Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Communities quickly felt Ian's impact with major flooding, storm surges, and high winds resulting in loss of life and significant structural damage that spans nearly 100 miles along western coastlines and many miles inland.”
“To the people who have been affected by this disaster, Mayo extends its deepest sympathy.”
Mayo invites the public to donate to the Red Cross but if you choose to give to an organization other than the Red Cross, you're encouraged to visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency website for a list of vetted organizations.