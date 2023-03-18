'Match Day' reveals residencies

ROCHESTER, Minn.--Friday, over 100, fourth year Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students found their match for residency across the school's three locations--including here in Rochester.
Students were long awaiting for 11 a.m. Friday to discover what was inside their 'Match Day' envelopes.
Prior to the ceremony, KIMT News 3 spoke with one of the students, Susanna Basappa who's interest is in the area of Family Medicine. They described their Mayo journey as a great learning opportunity full of highs and lows, but 'putting the oxygen mask on first before they can help others' is what Basappa says got them through.
"I am beyond delighted and honored to be matched to my top choice, the University of New Mexico.” says Basappa.
Another student, Steven Doltzer, says he considers himself one of the lucky selections because he got matched with one of his top choices–The Mayo Clinic and says he's passionate about medicine and encourages others to join the industry.
"Medicine is an incredibly rewarding career that gives you the chance to impact people's lives in some of the most intimate and important details of health.” Doltzer says. “That's probably one of the most important factors that we can take care of in our lives."
The Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Education has over 300 available positions for residency.