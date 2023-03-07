March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

ROCHESTERS, Minn.--March marks National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, which highlights the importance of colon cancer screenings.
According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), it's a disease that affects an estimated one in 20 people in the U.S. Colorectal cancer is also the third most common cancer diagnosed in men and women. It's often caused by tobacco, obesity, and genetics.
Screening for this disease, which usually begins around age 45 to 50 is used as a preventative measure. Doctors can detect and remove polyps in the colon before they grow and become cancerous.
The ACS estimates that over 2400 new cases will be diagnosed in Minnesota in 2023, with over 800 deaths from the disease.
Dr. Andrew Storm, therapeutic endoscopist of Mayo Clinic recommends engaging in a healthy lifestyle, with exercise, better eating habits and cutting out tobacco--in order to lower the risks of developing the disease.
He says the screening procedure itself is typically not the biggest concern for patients.
“That colon prep for a day to two days ahead of the procedure is the hardest part of the procedure getting cleaned out so that you're doctor can get a good exam.”
Dr. Storm says he usually recommends to patients a colonoscopy because it it easer to catch and remove early cancers, and prevents the need for surgery in the future.
Minnesota Community Measurement reports over 72% of those in the state are screened for colon cancer. meaning 1 in 4 men and women are not up to date.
to continue spreading colorectal cancer awareness, major buildings around Rochester have been glowing blue at night as part of the #BlueforCRC campaign.