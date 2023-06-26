Malaria cases in Florida, Texas are first US spread in 20 years, CDC warns

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy category for Sensitive Groups. * WHERE...Southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec moved into eastern and southern Minnesota late Monday, and ground- level smoke has persisted through the early Tuesday morning. High pressure has moved into the state and will result in very light winds across eastern Minnesota on Tuesday. As a result, ground-level smoke is expected to linger across the alert area on Tuesday. Winds will become southerly Tuesday afternoon and air quality may improve across northeast Minnesota by Wednesday. However, the smoke currently impacting Wisconsin is expected to recirculate into southern Minnesota, and ground-level smoke is expected to persist across southern and east central Minnesota on Wednesday. A cold front will move across the state Wednesday afternoon and bring cleaner air from the west. Air quality should improve statewide by midnight Thursday. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across southeast Minnesota. This area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-; and-health.