Looking at where abortion access stands state-by-state across the country

This AP digital embed map shows the status of abortion access in the states and possible changes in the absence of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court opinion legalizing abortion that was struck down Friday by the high court. This map is current as of June 24, 2022, and will be updated as events warrant.
In Minnesota: Abortion is legal up to the point of fetal viability, around the 24th week of pregnancy. The state has some restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period with state-mandated counseling, both parents generally must be notified prior to a minor getting an abortion, and only physicians can perform abortions. No immediate change is expected even with Roe v. Wade overturned because the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in 1995 that the state constitution protects abortion rights.
In Iowa: The Iowa Supreme Court enshrined the fundamental right to abortion in the state constitution in 2018, and state law effectively allows most abortions until the 20th week of pregnancy. But the court overturned that ruling this month, and now that Roe v. Wade is overturned, Republican lawmakers who control the Iowa Legislature are expected to restrict or ban access to abortion.