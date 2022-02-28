Life-saving resources for those struggling with addiction: 'When they walk through the door they are literally death walking'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The number of drug overdose deaths increased by nearly five percent from 2018 to 2019.
Here in Minnesota, more than one thousand people died in 2020 from overdoses - and these numbers are expected to rise even higher once the 2021 data is released.
Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge offers treatment from a nightly basis to year-long programs right here in Rochester.
Office Manager Matt Miller has a 20 year journey with addiction himself, and he said the people he works with on a day-to-day basis help him more than they know.
"It helps me stay in my sobriety, actually," said Miller. "To see people come in and remember the depths of despair that I used to be in and to watch them gain that glint of glimmer of hope in their eye and the smile on their face and to see families reunited...it reminds me of why we do what we do."
Miller said over the last three years, opioid addiction has increased dramatically - with most of their clients listing opioids as their drug of choice.
Fentanyl has been one of the most frequently listed drugs.
"I know it's tough, but I think we need to acknowledge that just about everyone of us can think of someone - a loved one, a family member, a neighbor, a coworker - addiction has touched all of us. We need to be open and honest and just discuss these problems and be able to come together as a community and help each other," said Miller.
Miller said the life-saving work they do at MN Adult & Teen Challenge can transform lives.
"It's a night and day difference. When they walk through the door they are literally death walking. But you watch them walk out the door - they have their families back in their lives, they have a safe place to live, they have a job, they can start to sense that they can do this - that they're worth it. We deal with their mental health issues and so many other things. They have a completely transformed life when they leave us," said Miller.
You can find more information on programs at MN Adult & Teen Challenge, here.