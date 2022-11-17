Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
85% of flu hospitalizations have taken place in the Twin Cities metro area, with another 6% in central Minnesota and 4% in southeast Minnesota. The median age of those hospitalized is 48 years old.
There have been five deaths associated with influenza so far this season with a median age of 68 years old. There were 54 flu deaths in 2021-2022 and 7 flu deaths during 2020-2021.
There have been 324 outbreaks of influenza-like illnesses reported in Minnesota schools, which is again tremendously higher than the same point in the previous four flu seasons. Long-term care centers in the state have reported six influenza outbreaks so far.