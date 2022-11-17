 Skip to main content
Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

It's flu vaccine time, even if you've had your COVID shots

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season.  That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.

85% of flu hospitalizations have taken place in the Twin Cities metro area, with another 6% in central Minnesota and 4% in southeast Minnesota.  The median age of those hospitalized is 48 years old.

There have been five deaths associated with influenza so far this season with a median age of 68 years old.  There were 54 flu deaths in 2021-2022 and 7 flu deaths during 2020-2021.

There have been 324 outbreaks of influenza-like illnesses reported in Minnesota schools, which is again tremendously higher than the same point in the previous four flu seasons.  Long-term care centers in the state have reported six influenza outbreaks so far.

Flu graph Nov 17 2022

Graph courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health.

