Hospital staffing in Minnesota: Here's what leaders are saying about the hot-button issue

As the Minnesota legislative session came to a close, healthcare took center stage with Mayo Clinic praising Gov. Tim Walz as a hot-button session surrounding hospital staffing ended.
“Throughout the legislative session, Mayo Clinic remained steadfast in our position to ensure we can continue to meet the needs of our patients and staff and lead the transformation of health care. Mayo Clinic would like to express our gratitude to everyone who embraced that commitment with us,” Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic, said.
“In particular, we are thankful to Gov. Walz and his team for their exceptional partnership and leadership. Gov. Walz, Speaker Hortman and Majority Leader Dziedzic have expressed firm support for Mayo Clinic and for our desire to grow and invest in health care and our communities. We share the goal of making Minnesota the state that leads the future transformation of health care. We remain grateful for our nurses, and all health care workers, who serve patients with dedication and compassion every day. We share the governor’s and legislature’s commitment to continue addressing the challenges facing nurses — including nationwide staffing shortages and increasing violence against health care workers — just as we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to cure, connect and transform health care for patients in Minnesota and around the world.”
Disappointed lawmakers who had been pushing for all session higher staffing levels for nurses and direct care workers at Minnesota hospitals announced a scaled-back compromise Monday evening. The bill was originally called the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act, but it ran into stiff opposition from the state's hospital association, and the Mayo Clinic recently threatened to cancel projects unless it was excluded.
In last-minute negotiations, the bill’s authors were forced to cut out the heart of the bill: a mandate that hospitals create staffing committees — made up equally of direct care workers and hospital administrators — with the power to set minimum nurse staffing levels.
The substitute Nurse and Patient Safety Act has language aimed at preventing workplace violence at hospitals, but it dropped provisions to mandate higher staffing.
“We didn't get everything that we wanted. We're not going to get everything we need,” Democratic Sen. Erin Murphy, a registered nurse from St. Paul, told reporters. But she said it will make a difference, and that they're not giving up in their fight for better working conditions and patient care.