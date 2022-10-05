Hormel Institute hosts mammogram screenings

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute and Mayo Clinic Health System hosted the mobile 3D mammography unit today in Austin.
Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to women that need fast, convenient access to these lifesaving screenings.
The mobile unit contains full-scale mammography equipment as you would find in a stationary clinic but with the advantage of being able to access more rural communities.
"Approximately one in nine women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime," said Clinical Research and Outreach Nurse Emily Heath. "The best way to survive is early detection."
Easy access to resources like mammograms ensure that early breast cancer detection is possible.
"We wanted to really start giving back to the community and having opportunities for prevention," Heath said.
The mobile mammography unit will continue to offer services throughout southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
