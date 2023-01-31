Gov. Walz signs Protect Reproductive Actions Act

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the PRO Act into law today.
Today, I’m delivering on my promise to protect reproductive freedom in Minnesota and signing the PRO Act into law. https://t.co/Wu439M8eCW— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 31, 2023
Democratic legislative leaders have fast-tracked the bill as one of their top priorities for the 2023 session — in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last summer to reverse Roe v. Wade. While a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision known as Doe v. Gomez held that the state constitution protects abortion rights, sponsors want to make sure that those protections remain in force no matter who sits on future courts.
Hundreds of people packed the halls outside the Senate chamber last week ahead of the debate. Abortion rights supporters chanted, "Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Abortion bans have got to go," while opponents sang the hymn “Amazing Grace.”
The authors have dubbed the bill the “PRO Act,” short for “Protect Reproductive Actions.” It would establish that “every individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about the individual’s own reproductive health” including abortion and contraception.
The House passed it last week 69-65 with all Republicans opposed. Rep. Gene Pelowski, of Winona, was the only Democrat to vote no.