FDA decision on experimental Alzheimer's drug expected this week

Weather Alert

...Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations tonight. During the day Tuesday, much of the precipitation will transition to rain before changing to snow late Tuesday afternoon and overnight. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, with the potential for power outages. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of one to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Northwest and north central Iowa into west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&