Fauci to depart Biden administration in December

Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden's current term

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

 Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday announced that he will be leaving government work at the end of the year.

"I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden," Fauci said in a statement. "I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career."

Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert who recently was the face of the US medical response to the Covid-19 pandemic, told CNN in July that he would be leaving government at the end of Biden's current term in office but did not announce a set time he would be leaving.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

