Diving accident leaves mother of two paralyzed

KIMT NEWS 3–A fundraising effort for an Algona woman is set for this month after a diving accident left her paralyzed.
Jessica Olsen was on her way to Clear Lake on July 20 this year to celebrate her 30th birthday. After diving off a deck, Jessica hit her head on a rock in shallow water. the aftermath has led her to a rehabilitation center in Colorado with her husband, T.J. and two children.
“So I dove and next thing I remember, was just laying in the water and looking at the bottom of the lake and not being able to move anything. and then i knew i was paralyzed. “ Jessica recalled. “I thought it was going to be a fun boating day in Clear Lake and you know, just hang out with my co-workers for the day and then go home and eat dinner with my family. “
Jessica, a nurse at Kossuth Regional Health Center suffered a tear drop fracture to her head which left her paralyzed instantly. After emergency surgery, Jessica was sent to rehab in Colorado where nurses say she must remain for a minimum of 5 months in order for she and her family to adjust to a new normal.
“ They’re starting to kind of understand that I’m not going to be able to walk again. “ Jessica said.
“We’re getting stronger everyday and that’s all I can ask for right now. Pain management has been a lot better, healing has been a lot better,” T.J. shared. “ We’re just going day-by-day”
Back in Iowa, the Algona community is hosting a freewill donation meal and silent auction at the Columbia Event Center on Sunday, September 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jessica says in the meantime she is working through each day with her family.
“You know, it's just temporary–and things will get better. I try to listen to my own advice but it’s hard.”
After finishing up out patient therapy, the Olsens are hoping to return back home to Iowa by Christmas time.
If you would like to provide an item for the silent auction you can send an email to prayingforjessica@gmail.com for assistance or donate to T.j. Olsen directly.
You can also make a monetary donation to the Jessica Olsen Benefit Account at Northwest Bank in Algona, located at 204 East State Street.