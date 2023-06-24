'Cruisin for Cancer' continues fight for cure

KASSON, MN.-- St. John's Lutheran Church hosted their 4th Annual ‘Cruisin for Cancer’ fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the Dodge County Relay for Life and American Cancer Society.
Tanya Young, the event organizer and member of the St. John’s Warriors Relay Team, says these fundraisers hit home for her because her significant other, Daniel Ziebell , was recently diagnosed and cured from colon cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, over one million new cancer cases are projected to occur this year in the u-s with over 600-thousand cancer deaths projected.
Ziebell says his mission is to continue highlighting the need to find a cure.
“Spreading my story and other stories of famly members and other people maybe that aren't so lucky to get through the diagnosis and realize that we've got a long road ahead of us trying to keep finding an answer to fight cancer and cure cancer." he says.
Although rainy weather put a pause on some of the outdoor activities, the St. John's Warriors continued their efforts with an indoor silent auction, grilled food for purchase and bags of luminaries.
Young says they've raised over $2500 out of their $10,000 goal.
To support future efforts, the ‘Dad’s Belgian Waffle Fundraiser’, will take place at the St. John's Lutheran Church on July 30 at 8:30 am.