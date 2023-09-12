Attorney General Ellison holding billing listening session

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison held a public listening session at Rochester Community and Technical College’s Heintz Center medical billing Tuesday. His goal was understand the concerns of those who have experienced wrongful practices in billing.
Attorney General Ellison's office says it's working to protect Minnesotans from abusive and deceptive billing practices.
The listening session is the second for the attorney general's office with the first having taken place in Saint Paul to address concerns.
During the first session community members shared stories about unfair payment due date of collection agencies after submitting insurance claims and being threatened to lose access to health care.
During Tuesday’s session, some of the stories and concerns included witnessing a spiral effect after medical debt was reported on credit history, discrimination, and unfair deadlines by collection agencies.
Just this year Allina Health was under investigation by the Attorney General's Office for restricting medical care to patients who owed money.
“We found that to be problematic when somebody's life is literally on the line until they get those treatments and they're told 'we're not going to serve you until you pay up.'” Ellison shared. “ That was a real issues. And when we hear it, we're going to take those things into consideration and move forward for a meaningful systems change so people can afford their lives. That's what we're going to do."
Ellison says on the same day of their first hearing with Allina, the company cancelled it's problematic policy.