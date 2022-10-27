After 6 months of bargaining, food service workers at Mayo Clinic reach agreement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After six months of bargaining, food service workers at Mayo Clinic who are employed by Morrison Healthcare have come to an agreement.
The contract impacts 500 SEIU members and an additional 100 from Teamsters 120 and AFSCME Council 65.
“This contract is a step in the right direction. The wage increases are significant, especially for smaller sites. We protected current healthcare and retirement benefits. Because of our work, our starting wages are now competitive with other big employers in the area,” said Kaup. “It’s been a long few years dealing with COVID and we still have work to do to make sure these important jobs are respected the way they should be. We continue to face short staffing and we hope some of these changes will help address these issues so we can provide world-class care for our patients” said Leslie Kaup, a cook at Albert Lea Mayo Clinic.
The TA will go to members of the unions for approval in the coming weeks, but highlights of the 5-year contract include:
- Minimum 7.5% Raise (on top of the 2.5% raise in July) with retro pay back to July 1st
- Future raises between 2.5% and 3% (an additional 10.5% over the term of the contract)
- Members will see as much as $5 increase in pay by the end of the agreement.
- Regional hospital members may receive more in pay (up to 12.5%) based on location as starting rates move closer to parity with Rochester.
- Higher PTO accrual rates for longtime year members
- PTO accruals will begin on day 1, rather than after 6 months, and new cash-out options will be made available next spring.
- No changes to Union health insurance or retirement plans, with employer paying most of costs