Advocates push for rare disease awareness

WASHINGTON– Following rare disease week, Minnesota U.S. senator, Amy Klobuchar hosted a virtual press conference Monday to expand the conversation on Americans living with rare diseases.
The meeting included a graduate student, Abbey Hauser who is also one of the board members of the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases.
She's been living with Classical Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a rare disease and shares one of the problems with proper treatment for her has been limited resources and research.
To date, over 10,000 known rare diseases are affecting 30 million Americans.
Senator Klobucha says investing more funds into medical care will pave the way for cutting edge treatments and cures.
Already, the economic impact on assisting those living with a rare disease has been close to one trillion dollars.
Despite the number, Hauser says even for her condition, there has been no progression in research.
She says, “I know that my own medical care is just patched together. Kind of cobbled together with a little bit of hope and like building a patchwork quilt because we're using treatment that are made for people with different genetic makeup than what I have. We're just hoping for the best because that all we have.”
Also on the virtual call was Executive Director of the Center for Individualized Medicine at Mayo Clinic Dr. Konstantinos , who has been studying rare diseases for two decades.
He adds, “We need to engage practitioners and tell them there is now opportunities to bring to clinical practices, to understand rare diseases at the very foundational level."
Dr. Lazaridis goes on to say that although these diseases are individually rare, they are collectively common.
“Understanding the ideology of rare diseases, could become the basis for of discovering novel therapies for common diseases. That's very import for the public and all of us to understand.” Dr. Lazaridis says.
Fewer than five percent of rare diseases have a treatment that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.