Health officials say bivalent COVID-19 boosters still available in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County health providers are reminding residents about the availability of bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says cases of COVID-19 are increasing while other respiratory illness rates are beginning to drop. CDC says a new COVID-19 omicron variant, XBB.1.5, is spreading quickly and being closely monitored.
In the wake of a new variant, Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS), Mayo Clinic, and Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) says they continue to note the importance of vaccination as a tool against severe illness and can provide bivalent booster shots to those who have not already received one.
Bivalent refers to a vaccine that works by stimulating an immune response against two different antigens, such as two different viruses or other microorganisms. Such COVID-19 booster shots are now available for those as young as six months old.
Doctors say individuals are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines when they have completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series and got the most recent booster dose recommended for them by CDC. People can use the CDC’s “Find out when to get a booster” tool to see if they are up to date.
Individuals wishing to receive a COVID vaccination from OCPHS should call 507-328-7500. OMC is not offering booster-only appointments at this time. Patients wanting a booster should ask to have it given at their regularly scheduled appointment in primary care. OMC branch clinics will be offering the COVID-19 bivalent boosters one day a week:
Cannon Falls – Wednesdays
Chatfield – Thursdays
Lake City – Mondays
Pine Island – Thursdays
Plainview – Thursdays
Preston – Tuesdays
Spring Valley – Wednesdays
St. Charles – Mondays
Stewartville – Fridays
Eligible Mayo Clinic patients can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster by:
- Using Patient Online Services.
- Calling their local primary care appointment office to schedule an appointment, if they have a primary care provider in Rochester.
- Contacting Mayo Clinic Rochester at 507-284-2511, if they do not have a primary care provider in Rochester.