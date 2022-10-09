Health officials concerned by increase in measles cases in Minnesota

MINNESOTA - Health officials are worried measles might infect more Minnesota kids, with the state investigating more cases since June than the state usually sees in an entire year.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the state usually sees about 1-2 cases of measles a year, but since June there have been 15 measles cases reported in Minnesota.
Out of the 15 cases, 8 of them have been hospitalizations, affecting children between 2 and 13 years old.
Most of these children had a history of traveling to a country where measles is common and circulating.
“If you and your family aren't vaccinated, not only could you get measles, but if you come back and have other family or friends that aren't vaccinated, you could potentially give it them too. So it's not just about protecting yourself it's about protecting all of your loved ones in your community,” says Cynthia Kenyon, Epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota also saw a 3 percent drop in school-age immunizations during the pandemic due to people not getting in for routine well-child-care visits.
“And so I think it's really important for parents and for you as an individual to make sure that you've gotten your vaccine and make sure you're up to date and check with your health care provider,” Kenyon adds.
Once you've had 2 doses of the MMR, measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, Kenyon says the effectiveness is 97 percent.
While it is normally given to children between 12-15 months of age and 4-6 years, she says you're never too old to get the MMR vaccine.
If you are unsure of your vaccination status you can check with your health care provider or access your immunization record here.