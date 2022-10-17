Health Fair Offers Awareness for Breast Cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A health and wellness event supporting breast cancer awareness took place today at 125 Live. A breast cancer survivor started the event by discussing her fight with the disease. Following this, attendees had the chance to meet with several medical organizations to discover the community support available. Hawa Camara, the keynote speaker and founder of the non-profit organization Together Against Breast Cancer, said she liked the opportunities the event provided her.
"I feel great and especially feel very honored to be part of this event because it give me the opportunity to share not only my story but also introduce my non-profit to the community," Camara said.
The event was co-hosted by 125 Live and the non-profit organization Join the Journey. Join the Journey plans to host a purse bingo fundraiser on January 28th of next year at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215.