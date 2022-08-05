Heading to Sturgis? Watch out for construction on Interstate 90

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Interstate 90 will be hosting thousands of drivers and riders heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says those travelers will encounter two major construction projects on I-90.
I-90 eastbound resurfacing west of Stewartville: Single-lane traffic in construction zone.
I-90, South Dakota border to east of Beaver Creek: Reduced to a single lane in each direction, watch for closed ramps, Beaver Creek Rest Area closed.
For more information on I-90 projects, go to the MnDOT website.
The annual Sturgis rally attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the Black Hills of South Dakota. It runs from Friday through August 14.