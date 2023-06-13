Several wildfires continue to burn across Canada, sending plumes of smoke into the atmosphere. This smoke is making the skies appear quite hazy, and we'll likely see some of this in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin going into Wednesday and Thursday. While the skies will be quite hazy, some of the smoke may mix down to the surface, which will worsen the air quality. Those that have any respiratory issues may want to consider limiting their time outside until conditions improve by Friday.
Hazy skies expected as wildfire smoke builds in across the Upper Midwest
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today