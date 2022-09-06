Hazy skies due to smoke from wildfires in the western United States

Several large wildfires continue to burn across parts of the western United States, including in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana. The smoke from these fires is getting picked up by upper level winds and is being transported over the Upper Midwest. This has made for rather hazy conditions in the Dakota on Tuesday, and much of the Upper Midwest, including us in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, will likely see hazy skies on Wednesday and Thursday. Thankfully, this smoke is high enough in the atmosphere that we wont be able to smell it, but some of it could mix down to the surface and affect the air quality, especially for those in sensitive groups.
The hazy skies will also make for some red/orange sunrises and sunsets. If you happen to catch a photo, submit it to StormTeam 3 here: https://www.kimt.com/weather/submit-photos/