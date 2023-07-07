HAYFIELD, Minn.-The city announced online that Hayfield City Pool will be closed for a number of days. We were told that the drought conditions have led to chemicals in the swimming pool not reacting the way they should. The water in the pool has a green look to it. The city said it apologizes for the inconvenience. This isn't the first issue the facility has experienced. There were times in June when the pool was closed due to cloudy water. The pool will reopen on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. If you're looking for a place to swim at on Saturday, you can check out the Kasson Aquatic Center and/or the Natalie Webb Family Aquatic Center.
Hayfield City Pool is temporarily closed
- Jerome Barnett
-
- Updated
- 0
Jerome Barnett
