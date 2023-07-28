Hayfield American Legion Post 330 is set to reopen

HAYFIELD, Minn.-Hayfield American Legion Post 330 will be reopening soon after closing down for renovations. The most recent round of renovations started back in late June. In the kitchen, the old cabinets were removed and stainless steel sinks and countertops were added. New carpeting was installed in the dining room. All of the walls inside the building were painted a slightly different color. The bar area also has a number of improvements, including a new cooler. Most of the work has been done by members of the club. Vince Reynolds, the commander of the post, said it's important for veterans to be able to connect with each other.
“We’re everywhere, you know? We’re your teachers. We’re your bankers. We’re your lawyers. We’re your-your gardeners. We’re your garbage collectors. We’re everywhere, and for people to come from all walks of life…having that common bond as a veteran…to have a place where we can come and we can share our experiences and feel, you know, closer-connected to our brothers and sisters, that’s really important," Reynolds said.
The renovations have cost over $20,000 so far. The building will reopen on August 2nd. Bingo will resume there on August 3rd.